Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: American Express (NYSE: AXP) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Express (AXP – Research Report) and LendingClub (LC – Research Report).

American Express (AXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on American Express today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $87.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 52.0% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.11, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

LendingClub (LC)

In a report released today, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on LendingClub, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.10, close to its 52-week low of $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -21.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Wald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, and WEX.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LendingClub is a Hold with an average price target of $19.00, representing a 121.7% upside. In a report released today, Maxim Group also downgraded the stock to Hold.

