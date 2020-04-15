April 15, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Aegon (NYSE: AEG) and Aker ASA (Other OTC: AKAAF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aegon (AEGResearch Report) and Aker ASA (AKAAFResearch Report).

Aegon (AEG)

According to TipRanks.com, Eliot is ranked #4914 out of 6438 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aegon with a $4.30 average price target.

Aker ASA (AKAAF)

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -29.3% and a 14.8% success rate. Hodee covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TechnipFMC, Total SA, and Repsol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aker ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $640.00.

