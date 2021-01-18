January 18, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on TJX Companies (TJXResearch Report) and Procter & Gamble (PGResearch Report).

TJX Companies (TJX)

In a report issued on January 15, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TJX Companies, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.46, close to its 52-week high of $70.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TJX Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.93, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report issued on January 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble on January 15 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $134.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.73.

