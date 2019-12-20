Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH), Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) and Celanese (NYSE: CE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Smart Global Holdings (SGH – Research Report), Westlake Chemical (WLK – Research Report) and Celanese (CE – Research Report).

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report released today, Blayne Curtis from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.83, close to its 52-week high of $37.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 66.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smart Global Holdings with a $36.33 average price target, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report released today, Steve Byrne from Merrill Lynch maintained a Sell rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrne is ranked #3986 out of 5761 analysts.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.13.

Celanese (CE)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Buy rating on Celanese today and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.47, close to its 52-week high of $128.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

Celanese has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.