March 30, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) and Huntsman (NYSE: HUN)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHWResearch Report) and Huntsman (HUNResearch Report).

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $481.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Sherwin-Williams Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $600.60, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $565.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Huntsman (HUN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Huntsman today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.08, close to its 52-week low of $12.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -5.8% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Westlake Chemical, and Element Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Huntsman is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.25, which is a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Scotiabank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019