Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report).

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Edwards maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.47.

Edwards has an average return of 8.6% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Edwards is ranked #4156 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.05, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Erwann Dagorne from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $108.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dagorne is ranked #6291 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.21.

