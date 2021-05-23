Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: L Brands (NYSE: LB), Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ: WOOF) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on L Brands (LB – Research Report), Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF – Research Report) and Lowe’s (LOW – Research Report).

L Brands (LB)

In a report issued on May 21, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on L Brands, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.79, close to its 52-week high of $71.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 58.5% success rate. Saad covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skechers USA, Under Armour, and Hanesbrands.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.82, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF)

Evercore ISI analyst Oliver Wintermantel maintained a Buy rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Wintermantel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 48.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Wintermantel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Qurate Retail Group, Tractor Supply, and Wayfair.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Petco Health and Wellness Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00, representing a 13.0% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Evercore ISI analyst Greg Melich maintained a Hold rating on Lowe’s on May 21. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $192.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Melich covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.11, a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $219.00 price target.

