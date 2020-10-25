Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Kimberly Clark (KMB – Research Report) and Electronic Arts (EA – Research Report).

Kimberly Clark (KMB)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Buy rating on Kimberly Clark on October 23 and set a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kimberly Clark with a $159.00 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report issued on October 23, Mario Lu from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Lu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Lu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Software, Corsair Gaming, and Zynga.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $153.63 average price target, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

