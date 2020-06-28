Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on KB Home (KBH – Research Report) and McCormick & Company (MKC – Research Report).

KB Home (KBH)

In a report issued on June 25, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on KB Home, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KB Home is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.42, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

In a report issued on June 26, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on McCormick & Company, with a price target of $169.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $176.25, close to its 52-week high of $180.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McCormick & Company is a Hold with an average price target of $157.50, representing a -12.7% downside. In a report issued on June 22, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $167.00 price target.

