August 18, 2020

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Home Depot (HDResearch Report) and Walmart (WMTResearch Report).

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $288.24, close to its 52-week high of $289.22.

According to TipRanks.com, McShane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 67.5% success rate. McShane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Home Depot with a $282.50 average price target, which is a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $306.00 price target.

Walmart (WMT)

In a report released today, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Walmart, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.60, close to its 52-week high of $136.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 65.8% success rate. Horvers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Michaels Companies, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $141.00, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

