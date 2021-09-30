Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: High Tide (NASDAQ: HITI) and Diageo (Other OTC: DGEAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on High Tide (HITI – Research Report) and Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report).

High Tide (HITI)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple reiterated a Buy rating on High Tide on July 20 and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.13, close to its 52-week low of $5.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Verano Holdings.

High Tide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25, representing a 124.1% upside. In a report issued on September 2, Desjardins also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones maintained a Hold rating on Diageo on September 21 and set a price target of £28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.12, close to its 52-week high of $50.93.

Jones has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3653 out of 7676 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diageo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.13.

