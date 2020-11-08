November 8, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hershey Co (HSYResearch Report) and Turning Point Brands (TPBResearch Report).

Hershey Co (HSY)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co on November 6 and set a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $149.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.5% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $158.75 average price target, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands on November 6 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.40, close to its 52-week high of $39.42.

Jain has an average return of 26.5% when recommending Turning Point Brands.

According to TipRanks.com, Jain is ranked #4828 out of 7048 analysts.

Turning Point Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.40, a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

