Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: GameStop (NYSE: GME), Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on GameStop (GME – Research Report), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK – Research Report) and Crocs (CROX – Research Report).

GameStop (GME)

In a report issued on June 10, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on GameStop, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $233.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.5% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for GameStop with a $70.00 average price target, which is a -68.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Merrill Lynch also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker on June 9 and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $203.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $227.80 average price target.

Crocs (CROX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Buy rating on Crocs on June 9 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.64, close to its 52-week high of $109.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 70.4% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.75.

