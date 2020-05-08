Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Ferrari (NYSE: RACE), PUMA SE NPV (Other OTC: PMMAF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (Other OTC: ADRNY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ferrari (RACE – Research Report), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF – Research Report) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY – Research Report).

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital upgraded Ferrari to Buy, with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $157.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 33.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $165.93 average price target, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jurgen Kolb maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.84, close to its 52-week low of $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolb is ranked #417 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.45, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR59.00 price target.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Kepler Capital analyst Fabienne Caron maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.69.

Caron has an average return of 4.4% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #1866 out of 6523 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Ahold Delhaize is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.78, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR25.50 price target.

