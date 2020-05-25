Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dollar General (DG – Research Report) and AutoZone (AZO – Research Report).

Dollar General (DG)

In a report issued on May 22, Judah Frommer from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $178.98, close to its 52-week high of $185.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Frommer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Frommer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Sprouts Farmers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $188.63 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AutoZone (AZO)

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone today and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1122.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 62.0% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1143.33, a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.