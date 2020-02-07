February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM), The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Sportswear (COLMResearch Report), The Estée Lauder Companies (ELResearch Report) and Fortinet (FTNTResearch Report).

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

D.A. Davidson analyst John Morris maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.01, close to its 52-week low of $87.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Morris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Children’s Place, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.14, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $100.00 price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $208.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Constellation Brands, and Colgate-Palmolive.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.14, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Melissa Franchi maintained a Hold rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.30, close to its 52-week high of $121.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Tenable Holdings, and Varonis Systems.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.79, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

