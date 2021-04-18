April 18, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Clorox (NYSE: CLX) and Post Holdings (NYSE: POST)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clorox (CLXResearch Report) and Post Holdings (POSTResearch Report).

Clorox (CLX)

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Sell rating on Clorox on April 16 and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Clorox with a $211.57 average price target.

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report issued on April 16, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.59, close to its 52-week high of $110.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 68.1% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Hain Celestial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Post Holdings with a $116.00 average price target.

