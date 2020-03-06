March 6, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) and Brown-Forman B (NYSE: BF.B)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Campbell Soup (CPBResearch Report) and Brown-Forman B (BF.BResearch Report).

Campbell Soup (CPB)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Campbell Soup, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.10, close to its 52-week high of $53.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Campbell Soup is a Hold with an average price target of $50.63, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brown-Forman B with a $59.33 average price target, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019