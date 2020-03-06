Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) and Brown-Forman B (NYSE: BF.B)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Campbell Soup (CPB – Research Report) and Brown-Forman B (BF.B – Research Report).

Campbell Soup (CPB)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Campbell Soup, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.10, close to its 52-week high of $53.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and TreeHouse Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Campbell Soup is a Hold with an average price target of $50.63, representing a -3.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Brown-Forman B (BF.B)

In a report released yesterday, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Brown-Forman B, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 51.4% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brown-Forman B with a $59.33 average price target, implying a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

