Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: CAE (NYSE: CAE) and Exfo (NASDAQ: EXFO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on CAE (CAE – Research Report) and Exfo (EXFO – Research Report).

CAE (CAE)

In a report released today, Tim James from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on CAE, with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.17, close to its 52-week low of $9.81.

James has an average return of 2.8% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, James is ranked #1730 out of 6281 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CAE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.43, a 77.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Richard Tse from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Exfo, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Tse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Tse covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxar Technologies, CGI Group, and Open Text.

Exfo has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.53, a 32.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

