Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM), The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) and Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boston Beer (SAM – Research Report), The Estée Lauder Companies (EL – Research Report) and Conagra Brands (CAG – Research Report).

Boston Beer (SAM)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Boston Beer today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $507.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boston Beer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $522.75, representing a 0.3% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies today and set a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

The Estée Lauder Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.20, which is a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

In a report released today, Pamela Kaufman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Conagra Brands, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.65, close to its 52-week high of $35.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hostess Brands, Campbell Soup, and Philip Morris.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.