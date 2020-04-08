Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN), Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) and Exfo (NASDAQ: EXFO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Axon Enterprise (AAXN – Research Report), Camtek (CAMT – Research Report) and Exfo (EXFO – Research Report).

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Ambarella.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $83.86 average price target.

Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Camtek, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Richard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Technologies International, SolarEdge Technologies, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Exfo (EXFO)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Exfo today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Luna Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.54.

