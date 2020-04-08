April 8, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN), Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) and Exfo (NASDAQ: EXFO)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Axon Enterprise (AAXNResearch Report), Camtek (CAMTResearch Report) and Exfo (EXFOResearch Report).

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released today, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 55.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Electronic Arts, Turtle Beach, and Ambarella.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $83.86 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Camtek (CAMT)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Camtek, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Richard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Technologies International, SolarEdge Technologies, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Camtek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.67, which is a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Exfo (EXFO)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on Exfo today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Luna Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019