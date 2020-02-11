February 11, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID), Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Avid Technology (AVIDResearch Report), Callaway Golf (ELYResearch Report) and II-VI (IIVIResearch Report).

Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Horizon Global, RF Industries, and OSI Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00, representing a 41.5% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Callaway Golf (ELY)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Callaway Golf, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 42.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Callaway Golf has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, which is a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Imperial Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

II-VI (IIVI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.89.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

