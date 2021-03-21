Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN), Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Titan Machinery (TITN – Research Report), Luminar Technologies (LAZR – Research Report) and Implenia AG (IPLNF – Research Report).

Titan Machinery (TITN)

In a report issued on March 18, Mircea Dobre from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Titan Machinery, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.30, close to its 52-week high of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobre is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Dobre covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mayville Engineering Company, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and John Bean Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Titan Machinery is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

In a report issued on March 18, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Hold rating on Luminar Technologies, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Himax Technologies, Western Digital, and Lattice Semicon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luminar Technologies with a $34.00 average price target, which is a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

In a report issued on March 19, Prieto Luis from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG, with a price target of CHF30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Luis is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 36.8% success rate. Luis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Air France KLM, and Ferrovial.

Implenia AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $32.27.

