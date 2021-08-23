Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ: GRIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on TC Energy (TRP – Research Report) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN – Research Report).

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy received a Hold rating and a C$68.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Tonet covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TC Energy with a $54.57 average price target.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Grindrod Shipping Holdings today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.12, close to its 52-week high of $13.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

