Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) and Torm (NASDAQ: TRMD)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Spirit Airlines (SAVE – Research Report) and Torm (TRMD – Research Report).

Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines received a Hold rating and a $35.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Duane Pfennigwerth yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfennigwerth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Pfennigwerth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.25, a 53.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Torm (TRMD)

Evercore ISI analyst Jonathan Chappell maintained a Buy rating on Torm yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Chappell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Chappell covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Nordic American Tanker, and Kansas City Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Torm with a $12.00 average price target.

