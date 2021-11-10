Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) and Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Other OTC: VTSCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) and Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCF – Research Report).

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released today, Simon Toennessen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Toennessen is ranked #3428 out of 7729 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $38.05 average price target, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

