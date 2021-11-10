November 10, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) and Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Other OTC: VTSCF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens Energy (SMEGFResearch Report) and Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCFResearch Report).

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released today, Simon Toennessen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Toennessen is ranked #3428 out of 7729 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $38.05 average price target, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019