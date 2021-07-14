Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Schneider National (SNDR – Research Report), United Airlines Holdings (UAL – Research Report) and Canadian Pacific (CP – Research Report).

Schneider National (SNDR)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Schneider National on April 30 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.41, close to its 52-week low of $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Schneider National with a $27.00 average price target, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

In a report issued on June 29, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies upgraded United Airlines Holdings to Hold, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Airlines Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $60.77, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Nathan Martin maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific on July 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is ranked #3680 out of 7592 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $85.01 average price target, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$98.00 price target.

