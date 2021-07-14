July 14, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Schneider National (SNDRResearch Report), United Airlines Holdings (UALResearch Report) and Canadian Pacific (CPResearch Report).

Schneider National (SNDR)

Credit Suisse analyst Allison Landry maintained a Buy rating on Schneider National on April 30 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.41, close to its 52-week low of $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Landry is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Landry covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Schneider National with a $27.00 average price target, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

In a report issued on June 29, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies upgraded United Airlines Holdings to Hold, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Airlines Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $60.77, representing a 22.1% upside. In a report issued on June 18, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold.

Canadian Pacific (CP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Nathan Martin maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Pacific on July 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is ranked #3680 out of 7592 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Pacific with a $85.01 average price target, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$98.00 price target.

