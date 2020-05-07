Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM), Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) and BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM – Research Report), Sealed Air (SEE – Research Report) and BorgWarner (BWA – Research Report).

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Rayonier Advanced Materials today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Mercer International, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials with a $2.50 average price target.

Sealed Air (SEE)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sealed Air is a Hold with an average price target of $32.25, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

