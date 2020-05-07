May 7, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM), Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) and BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAMResearch Report), Sealed Air (SEEResearch Report) and BorgWarner (BWAResearch Report).

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on Rayonier Advanced Materials today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61, close to its 52-week low of $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Quinn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Mercer International, and Clearwater Paper.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials with a $2.50 average price target.

Sealed Air (SEE)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.6% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and GrafTech International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sealed Air is a Hold with an average price target of $32.25, implying a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BorgWarner, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

BorgWarner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

