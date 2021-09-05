Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) and Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Quanta Services (PWR – Research Report), The Toro Company (TTC – Research Report) and Ingersoll Rand (IR – Research Report).

Quanta Services (PWR)

In a report issued on September 2, Justin Hauke from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Quanta Services, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $116.00, close to its 52-week high of $116.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hauke is ranked #4897 out of 7641 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quanta Services with a $118.71 average price target, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on September 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The Toro Company (TTC)

In a report issued on September 2, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on The Toro Company, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Simpson Manufacturing Co, Masonite International, and Lennox International.

The Toro Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $118.00, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Ingersoll Rand on September 2 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.94, close to its 52-week high of $54.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 75.3% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Watts Water Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ingersoll Rand with a $59.10 average price target, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Citigroup also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

