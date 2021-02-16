Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) and North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Proto Labs (PRLB – Research Report) and North American Construction Group (NOA – Research Report).

Proto Labs (PRLB)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $197.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Proto Labs with a $167.00 average price target.

North American Construction Group (NOA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on North American Construction Group yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 57.1% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for North American Construction Group with a $13.87 average price target.

