Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) and Graco (NYSE: GGG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Pool (POOL – Research Report) and Graco (GGG – Research Report).

Pool (POOL)

In a report issued on April 22, Stephen Volkmann from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Pool, with a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $431.15, close to its 52-week high of $431.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 74.0% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Illinois Tool Works, and Parker Hannifin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pool with a $442.60 average price target, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

Graco (GGG)

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky maintained a Buy rating on Graco on April 22 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $77.63, close to its 52-week high of $78.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 90.9% success rate. Boroditsky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Carlisle Companies.

Graco has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.40, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

