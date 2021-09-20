Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN), Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orion Group Holdings (ORN – Research Report), Hillenbrand (HI – Research Report) and Canadian National Railway (CNI – Research Report).

Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Hillenbrand (HI)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Hillenbrand today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Hillenbrand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Stephens analyst Justin Long maintained a Hold rating on Canadian National Railway today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Long covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Freightcar America, Wabash National, and Greenbrier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian National Railway with a $122.85 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$165.00 price target.

