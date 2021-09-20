September 20, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN), Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orion Group Holdings (ORNResearch Report), Hillenbrand (HIResearch Report) and Canadian National Railway (CNIResearch Report).

Orion Group Holdings (ORN)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Orion Group Holdings today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.8% and a 60.2% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Energy Services of America, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orion Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hillenbrand (HI)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Hillenbrand today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Standex International, and Columbus Mckinnon.

Hillenbrand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Stephens analyst Justin Long maintained a Hold rating on Canadian National Railway today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $118.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Long covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Freightcar America, Wabash National, and Greenbrier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian National Railway with a $122.85 average price target, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$165.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019