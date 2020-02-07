February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) and Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orion Energy Systems (OESXResearch Report) and Proto Labs (PRLBResearch Report).

Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Orion Energy Systems, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.18, close to its 52-week high of $5.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orion Energy Systems with a $5.88 average price target, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Proto Labs (PRLB)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The the analyst consensus on Proto Labs is currently a Hold rating.

