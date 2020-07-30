July 30, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Linde (NYSE: LIN) and Hubbell B (NYSE: HUBB)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Linde (LINResearch Report) and Hubbell B (HUBBResearch Report).

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Markus Mayer from Baader Bank maintained a Buy rating on Linde, with a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $244.71, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

Mayer has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #4319 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $239.31 average price target, a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hubbell B (HUBB)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Hubbell B. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hubbell B is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019