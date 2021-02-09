Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: IDEX (NYSE: IEX) and AO Smith (NYSE: AOS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on IDEX (IEX – Research Report) and AO Smith (AOS – Research Report).

IDEX (IEX)

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak maintained a Buy rating on IDEX on April 27 and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.43, close to its 52-week high of $211.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Kansas City Southern, and Old Dominion Freight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEX with a $224.50 average price target, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Argus Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

AO Smith (AOS)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith on March 27. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.38, close to its 52-week high of $61.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Altra Industrial Motion, and Mueller Water Products.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AO Smith with a $66.00 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on October 13, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $60.00 price target.

