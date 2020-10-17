Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Global Partners (GLP – Research Report) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA – Research Report).

Global Partners (GLP)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Hold rating on Global Partners on October 15 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 35.3% success rate. Chen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, KNOT Offshore Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Partners is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report issued on October 15, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pembina Pipeline with a $30.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.