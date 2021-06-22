June 22, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) and Jet2 PLC (Other OTC: DRTGF)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on EasyJet (EJTTFResearch Report) and Jet2 PLC (DRTGFResearch Report).

EasyJet (EJTTF)

Barclays analyst Rishika Savjani reiterated a Hold rating on EasyJet on May 21 and set a price target of p940.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.33, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #2063 out of 7556 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $14.45 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on June 1, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a £11.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jet2 PLC (DRTGF)

Barclays analyst Willi Ruppricht reiterated a Buy rating on Jet2 PLC on June 11 and set a price target of p1650.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.05.

Ruppricht has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Jet2 PLC.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruppricht is ranked #5599 out of 7556 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jet2 PLC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019