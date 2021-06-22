Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: EasyJet (Other OTC: EJTTF) and Jet2 PLC (Other OTC: DRTGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on EasyJet (EJTTF – Research Report) and Jet2 PLC (DRTGF – Research Report).

EasyJet (EJTTF)

Barclays analyst Rishika Savjani reiterated a Hold rating on EasyJet on May 21 and set a price target of p940.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.33, close to its 52-week high of $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Savjani is ranked #2063 out of 7556 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EasyJet with a $14.45 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on June 1, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a £11.25 price target.

Jet2 PLC (DRTGF)

Barclays analyst Willi Ruppricht reiterated a Buy rating on Jet2 PLC on June 11 and set a price target of p1650.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.05.

Ruppricht has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Jet2 PLC.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruppricht is ranked #5599 out of 7556 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jet2 PLC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.62.

