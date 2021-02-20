February 20, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) and Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on DHT Holdings (DHTResearch Report) and Implenia AG (IPLNFResearch Report).

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings on February 19 and set a price target of $9.10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 75.4% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.23, a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.60 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Implenia AG received a Hold rating and a CHF24.50 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #3468 out of 7332 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Implenia AG is a Hold with an average price target of $27.32.

