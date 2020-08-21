August 21, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Other OTC: DLAKY), TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKYResearch Report), TechnipFMC (FTIResearch Report) and Implenia AG (IPLNFResearch Report).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Sell on August 20 and set a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Strong Sell with an average price target of $7.84, implying a -22.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR6.50 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on August 20, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR7.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.47, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 27.0% success rate. Olsvik covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $10.59 average price target, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR7.90 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter downgraded Implenia AG to Hold on August 19 and set a price target of CHF48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #5234 out of 6893 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $52.68 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

