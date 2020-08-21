Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Other OTC: DLAKY), TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) and Implenia AG (Other OTC: IPLNF)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY – Research Report), TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) and Implenia AG (IPLNF – Research Report).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa AG to Sell on August 20 and set a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Strong Sell with an average price target of $7.84, implying a -22.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR6.50 price target.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

In a report issued on August 20, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC, with a price target of EUR7.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.47, close to its 52-week low of $4.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 27.0% success rate. Olsvik covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TechnipFMC with a $10.59 average price target, which is a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, HSBC also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR7.90 price target.

Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Torsten Sauter downgraded Implenia AG to Hold on August 19 and set a price target of CHF48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sauter is ranked #5234 out of 6893 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $52.68 average price target.

