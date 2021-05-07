Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Cummins (NYSE: CMI), Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) and WW Grainger (NYSE: GWW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Cummins (CMI – Research Report), Saia (SAIA – Research Report) and WW Grainger (GWW – Research Report).

Cummins (CMI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Cummins on February 23 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $265.93, close to its 52-week high of $277.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.09, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $243.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Saia (SAIA)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Hold rating on Saia on April 29 and set a price target of $219.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.64, close to its 52-week high of $247.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 81.1% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Expeditors International, and Covenant Logistics Group.

Saia has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $227.50, which is a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $238.00 price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report issued on April 30, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $459.00, close to its 52-week high of $463.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $463.00, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.