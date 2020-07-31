Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ: BLDR), Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Builders Firstsource (BLDR – Research Report), Energy Recovery (ERII – Research Report) and Matthews International (MATW – Research Report).

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Builders Firstsource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.55, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Recovery (ERII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Energy Recovery yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.4% and a 32.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Recovery with a $9.75 average price target.

Matthews International (MATW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Matthews International today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as LiqTech International, Orbital Energy Group, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matthews International with a $50.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.