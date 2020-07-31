July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ: BLDR), Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Builders Firstsource (BLDRResearch Report), Energy Recovery (ERIIResearch Report) and Matthews International (MATWResearch Report).

Builders Firstsource (BLDR)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 52.1% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Builders Firstsource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.55, which is a -3.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Energy Recovery (ERII)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Hold rating on Energy Recovery yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.4% and a 32.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Recovery with a $9.75 average price target.

Matthews International (MATW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Matthews International today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 39.9% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as LiqTech International, Orbital Energy Group, and Koppers Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matthews International with a $50.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019