Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Conglomerates Stocks: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) and Genesco (NYSE: GCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC – Research Report) and Genesco (GCO – Research Report).

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

In a report issued on March 11, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Altra Industrial Motion, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.49, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Franklin Electric Co.

Altra Industrial Motion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.33.

Genesco (GCO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Genesco on March 11 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.13, close to its 52-week high of $52.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genesco with a $49.00 average price target.

