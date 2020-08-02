Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX), Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on WPX Energy (WPX – Research Report), Whitecap Resources (SPGYF – Research Report) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG – Research Report).

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report issued on July 30, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.54, implying a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report issued on July 30, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.6% and a 28.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.30, a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report issued on July 30, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.89, representing a 20.4% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$2.25 price target.

