Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX), Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on WPX Energy (WPXResearch Report), Whitecap Resources (SPGYFResearch Report) and Crescent Point Energy (CPGResearch Report).

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report issued on July 30, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.7% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.54, implying a 43.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report issued on July 30, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources, with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.6% and a 28.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Whitecap Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.30, a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report issued on July 30, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 43.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.89, representing a 20.4% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$2.25 price target.

