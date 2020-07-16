July 16, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Whitecap Resources (Other OTC: SPGYF) and Kelt Exploration (Other OTC: KELTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Whitecap Resources (SPGYFResearch Report) and Kelt Exploration (KELTFResearch Report).

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

CIBC analyst David Popowich maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Popowich covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Vermilion Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $2.02 average price target, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report released today, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -18.2% and a 24.8% success rate. Kubik covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Bonterra Energy, and NuVista Energy.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.60.

