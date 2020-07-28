Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) and MEG Energy (Other OTC: MEGEF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report) and MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.9% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $5.51 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy, CFA from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5361 out of 6821 analysts.

MEG Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.30, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.