Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and MEG Energy (Other OTC: MEGEF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report) and MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report).

Valero Energy (VLO)

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy on October 22 and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.46, close to its 52-week high of $84.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Chen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Shell Midstream, and Global Partners.

Valero Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.73, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

ATB Capital Markets analyst AltaCorp Captial reiterated a Hold rating on MEG Energy on October 27 and set a price target of C$14.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.13, close to its 52-week high of $9.68.

MEG Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.14, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$17.00 price target.

