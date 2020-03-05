Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) and MEG Energy (Other OTC: MEGEF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) and MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TransAlta (TAC)

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi maintained a Hold rating on TransAlta today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $9.14 average price target.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy today and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.1% and a 28.3% success rate. Hulshof covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Imperial Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MEG Energy with a $6.10 average price target, a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

