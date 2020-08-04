August 4, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Total SA (NYSE: TOT) and Uniper SE (Other OTC: UNPRF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Total SA (TOTResearch Report) and Uniper SE (UNPRFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Total SA (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Total SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6691 out of 6830 analysts.

Total SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.29, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 50.8% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $32.05 average price target.

