Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Tamarack Valley Energy (Other OTC: TNEYF) and TransAlta (NYSE: TAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF – Research Report) and TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

In a report released today, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy, with a price target of C$1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -30.2% and a 28.6% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Tamarack Valley Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.30.

TransAlta (TAC)

RBC Capital analyst Maurice Choy maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Choy is ranked #2114 out of 6546 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $8.08 average price target, which is a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.50 price target.

