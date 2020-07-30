July 30, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU), WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX) and Northwestern (NYSE: NWE)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Suncor Energy (SUResearch Report), WPX Energy (WPXResearch Report) and Northwestern (NWEResearch Report).

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.6% and a 44.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $23.07 average price target, a 43.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

WPX Energy (WPX)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Janela covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $8.54 average price target, representing a 49.0% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Northwestern (NWE)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on Northwestern today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.86.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 63.4% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Northwestern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

